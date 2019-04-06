Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sacred Games' actor Jatin Sarna prepping for '83'

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna who can play cricket, is raising the level of his game by rigorously practising on the field.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna (Photo | Jatin Sarna Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a powerful impact in a small role in the web series "Sacred Games", is all set to play cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the Kabir Khan directed "83", which recreates Indias triumph at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Jatin says he identifies deeply with Sharma.

"He is the one national level world class cricketer who I think didn't get his due. People know about him, of course. But director Kabir Khan and I are taking his story further to let the world know the difference he made in the World Cup series," Jatin said.

Jatin, who can play cricket, is raising the level of his game by rigorously practising on the field.

"For my preparation, I am spending and putting in an extra effort and time to match his batting style. Yashpal Sharma's cricketing career's best most memorable shots will be seen in the movie. I am also working on his psyche and his emotional bend," he said.

ALSO READ: I have started my practice sessions to play role of Kris Srikkanth, says Jiiva

Jatin is in constant contact with the cricketer.

"I am talking to him and other cricketers of the team about his behaviour during matches and off the ground. During the 1983 World Cup, his wife was expecting and there were some complications which understandably always kept him worried. Plus there was the World Cup, so the anger may be there and attitude of decimating the opposition.

"Most notable were those piercing eyes of his with which he used to scan the field to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and then attack."

On his role in the second season of "Sacred Games", Jatin said: "This time you all will see a very different side of my character Bunty. Season 2 tracks his journey from a gangster to a film and TV producer. Bunty is still aggressive and violent, but being physically challenged (he was shot down in Season 1), he is now more into mind games."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sacred Games Jatin Sarna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp