Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay Varma calls Mira Nair 'mother of filmmakers'

Vijay Varma will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

'Gully Boy' fame actor Vijay Varma

'Gully Boy' fame actor Vijay Varma (Photo | Vijay Varma Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Gully Boy" fame actor Vijay Varma, who will be seen in Mira Nair's series "A Suitable Boy", seems to be in awe of the director, whom he calls the "mother of filmmakers".

"Working with Zoya Akhtar for 'Gully Boy' has been joyous and liberating. She's so thorough with her prep that you have all the luxury to enjoy the scene fully because everything else is taken care of... And Mira is a mentor to Zoya, so I am imagining this to be a meeting with the mother of filmmakers," Vijay said.

In the Indian-American filmmaker's series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much acclaimed novel with the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar to screen 'Gully Boy' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

"I was over the moon just to get a chance to be in a room with her (Mira Nair) and read the lines for her. She is vibrant, wide-eyed and inclusive. I'm looking forward to learn a great deal by seeing her work on this elaborate tale. I have always been a huge fan of her work. It started with 'Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love', which I sneaked away and watched alone in a dingy theatre in Hyderabad, scared about getting caught by an acquaintance or family member -- although that would have made a great story. Then 'Monsoon Wedding' left an impact. But it was 'The Namesake' that affected me the most subliminally. It's in the list of my top 10 films in the world," Vijay added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Varma Mira Nair
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp