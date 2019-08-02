Home Entertainment Hindi

It's unfortunate but it's her call: 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira quitting Bollywood

While Zaira will be soon seen in The Sky is Pink, Tiwari is looking forward to the release of his directorial Chhichhore.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Nitesh_Tiwari_Zaira_Wasim

L-R: 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari; Zaira Wasim in a still from 'Dangal.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was only a few weeks ago when young Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim said that she had decided to quit the film industry as her "relationship with my religion was threatened". Director Nitesh Tiwari, who introduced her to the industry with his blockbuster Dangal, sees her decision as an unfortunate one but says it's completely her call.

Zaira became famous overnight after starring in the 2016 film. Her announcement came as a shock to many. 

"She has every right to live her life the way she wants to. It's unfortunate (her decision to quit films)... such a talented actress is walking away, but yeah we have to live with it," Tiwari told IANS here. 

"But at the end of the day, it's her call... who else rather than her to decide what she wants to do with her life," he added. 

While Zaira will be soon seen in The Sky is Pink, Tiwari is looking forward to the release of his directorial Chhichhore. Its trailer will be out on August 4.

