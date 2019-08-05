Home Entertainment Hindi

Shilpa Shetty braces for different image in comeback film 'Nikamma'

'I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time,' said Shilpa Shetty on her comeback film after 13 years.
 

Published: 05th August 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra has revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in her upcoming film, "Nikamma", when she makes a comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

"I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film, and preparing in other ways, so it's all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film," Shilpa said, abot the romantic comedy, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.

"I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me in a different manner so, I am really excited for it," Shilpa added.

Asked Shilpa how it feels to return after 13 years, she said: "I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time."

Although she was out of the big-screen scenario, Shilpa has never stayed outside the limelight. She regularly posts "Swasth Raho Mast Raho" recipes on the fitness app she has created.

"Yoga and fitness have become a part of my life. I don't need to make an effort to do it. I think these things are important for self-preservation. I prescribe and subscribe to yoga because it's a holistic way of improving your mental and physical health," said Shilpa, while interacting with the media at the launch of India's first Apple premium reseller flagship store, Aptronix, in Mumbai.

"Nikamma" is scheduled for release in summer 2020.

