Home Entertainment Hindi

Manjot Singh opens up about his role in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl'

Actor Manjot Singh is set to play actor Ayushmann Khurranas best friend in the romantic-comedy film 'Dream Girl'.

Published: 09th August 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Manjot Singh

Bollywood actor Manjot Singh (Photo | Manjot Singh Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Manjot Singh is set to play actor Ayushmann Khurranas best friend in the romantic-comedy film "Dream Girl".

In "Dream Girl", Ayushmann will play a man who has the ability to talk in a female voice. As for Manjot, he will play "Ayushmann's best friend in the film".

"Whatever happens to him or whenever he has to solve a problem, I am his go-to person. I am always there by his side," Manjot told IANS.

Talking about the film, the actor added: "It's a one of a kind comedy film. It is a very funny film with hilarious dialogues. Such a film has never been made before."

ALSO READ: Annu Kapoor to work with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 

The actor of "Fukrey" fame also shared his experience of working with Ayushmann.

"When I got to know that Ayushmann was playing the lead in the film, I got so excited. I had auditioned for the role earlier, but after getting to know that Ayushmann was a part of it, I agreed to do it even before reading the script.

"He has done amazing films and has an unconventional choice of films. He is a brilliant actor," Manjot said.

ALSO READ: 'Dream Girl' is a unique yet a hardcore commercial entertainer, says Nushrat Bharucha​

On the sets of "Dream Girl", he got fascinated by Ayushmann's personality.

"Being an experienced actor, Ayushmann would always guide me whenever I had confusion. He is honest and down to earth person. He has become like my elder brother. I would love to work with him again and again," he said.

"Dream Girl", directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, was mostly shot in Mathura, Agra, Faridabad and Mumbai. The story is set in Mathura. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and is slated to release on September 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manjot Singh Dream Girl
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp