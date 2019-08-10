Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' to release on December 13 

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Mardaani 2', starring Rani Mukerji's as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, will hit the theatres on December 13.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2014's 'Mardaani', marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie in the franchise.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films, 'Mardaani 2' was shot extensively in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan.

The movie will see Shivani, now Superintendent of Police, face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy and "is pure evil".

'Mardaani 2' will be Rani's next after 2018's "Hichki".