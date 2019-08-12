Home Entertainment Hindi

Producer Ekta Kapoor is all praise for her 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana

In the movie, co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures, Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences. 

Published: 12th August 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is all praise for National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the lead actor in her upcoming romantic-comedy production, "Dream Girl".

"After hearing the script, I felt there is only one actor who could pull off the kind of voice modulation that the role required. I told (director) Raaj (Shaandilyaa) that man (Ayushmann) bets on scripts, he will not see how big the director is or how many films he has done. He will only read the script," said Ekta, at the film's trailer launch. 

She added: "It takes a lot to play a woman, and he has that ability. You have to be a really talented man to play a woman."

ALSO READ: 'Dream Girl' is a unique yet a hardcore commercial entertainer, says Nushrat Bharucha​

In the movie, co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures, Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences. 

WATCH TRAILER:


While Ayushmann admitted it was not at all easy to talk in a female voice, he also shared that his experience of working on radio, where he had done voice modulation, helped him shoot the film. 

The actor also shared what he feels about women. "They are more compassionate as a gender, and calmer. I feel they are more attached, even though I do not believe in generalisation. I think men and women are the same in everything in life," he said. 

ALSO READ: Manjot Singh opens up about his role in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl'

The subject of his National Award win as Best Actor for "Andhadhun", naturally cropped up. "It is overwhelming. It feels surreal. I still have butterflies in my stomach. It adds responsibility on me, too. My approach towards work has always been serious and, even though I am not very serious person in real life, I have always approached scripts with that mentality and sensibility. It has worked till now, I hope it works in the future as well," he said.

"Dream Girl" is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The rom-com is slated to hit theatres on September 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekta Kapoor Dream Girl Andhadhun Ayushmann Khurrana Nushrat Bharucha Manjot Singh
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp