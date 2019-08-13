WATCH | Ayushmann Khurrana gets naughty in 'Dream Girl' trailer

Home Entertainment Hindi

He adopts the pseudonym ‘Pooja’, and is hired to run calls at a befriending centre, caressing unsuspecting callers with his sensuous voice.

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl'.

By Express News Service

She is here! The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is out, and it’s all things Khurrana: small-town setting, quirky humour, generational mismatch and yet another subversive—albeit entertaining—subject. The actor’s latest stab at middle-class male stereotypes finds him playing Lokesh/Laajwanti, a young man who drapes himself in sarees to perform female roles in mythological plays.

He adopts the pseudonym ‘Pooja’, and is hired to run calls at a befriending centre, caressing unsuspecting callers with his sensuous voice. His customers range from a police constable (Vijay Raaz), an angry woman (Nishi Bidsht) to a local rapper (Raj Bhansali). Annu Kapoor reunites with Ayushmann as his harried father.

Nushrat Bharucha appears as Lokesh’s love interest, presumably in the dark about his professional life. The romantic comedy also stars Arbaaz Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma and Manjot Singh in key roles. 

Dream Girl is co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandhilyaa. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

The music is by Meet Bros. Ayushmann Khurrana recently won the National Award for Best Actor for AndhaDhun. He shared the award with Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal. Ayushmann’s upcoming films are Gulabo Sitabo, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Dream Girl is slated for release on September 13, 2019. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar Entertainment.

