Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya send notes to National Awardees Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have sent a personalized hand-written note to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on being feted with National Awards.

Amitabh sent a bouquet to the actors with a note, congratulating them for their win.

Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share the photograph of the note, which read: "A most deserving National Award... May more follow in time. Keep up the good work."

He captioned the image: "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am".

Ayushmann tweeted in Hindi along with the image of the note: "When you get a letter of appreciation from this generation's megastar, it is no less than a National Award. Thank you Amitabh sir and Jaya ma'am."

Ayushmann and Vicky won National Award for their performance in the films "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike", respectively.

The "Vicky Donor" actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial "Gulabo Sitabo".