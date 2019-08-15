WATCH | Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha groove to 'Radhe Radhe' song from 'Dream Girl'

Home Entertainment Hindi

The song opens with Ayushmann as Lord Krishna and features him with the leading lady Nushrat Bharucha who is decked up in traditional Indian attire of lehenga choli.

Published: 15th August 2019 11:23 AM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Ayushmann Khurrana tickled your funny bone in and as 'Dream Girl', he is now showing off his dancing skills in the first song 'Radhe Radhe' from the film.

The song opens with Ayushmann as Lord Krishna and features him with the leading lady Nushrat Bharucha who is decked up in traditional Indian attire of lehenga choli.

Drawing inspiration from the mythological pair- Lord Krishna and Radha - the song is shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities. While the later part of the song has background dancers dressed up as Krishna, Ayushmann stands out in an attractive indo-western outfit.

While this is the first time that the two actors have teamed up for a film but their chemistry is crackling to say the least.

Lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar and crooned by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta.

Time and again, Ayushmann has been proving his mettle with the versatility in his roles and the upcoming comedy comes after Ayushmann's 'Article 15' which was loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case.

He uncovered the first poster of the film last year in December and the quirky poster has since then kept the fans on their toes.

The trailer which dropped a few days back also featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann's father. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, this year.

