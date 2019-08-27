WATCH | Ayushmann, Riteish and Nushrat groove to 'Dhagala Lagali' from 'Dream Girl'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After treating the fans with 'Radhe Radhe', the makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl' have released another song 'Dhagala Lagali'.

The song opens with the devotees hailing Lord Ganesha and Riteish Deshmukh subsequently requesting Ayushmann Khuranna to have a Marathi song instead of Punjabi.

The peppy number draws inspiration from popular Marathi track 'Dhagala lagali kala' which still remains the most loved Marathi song.

In the song, Ayushmann increases the temperature with his exceptional dancing skills and is later joined by Nushrat Bharucha who is decked up in traditional Marathi attire.

Ayushmann and Nushrat are joined by Riteish, in the end, to conclude the song with the trio dancing on the chorus.

The high-spirited song has been sung by Meet Bros, Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri and has been penned by Kumaar.

WATCH | Fun, new song 'Dil Ka Telephone' from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' out

Time and again, Ayushmann has been proving his mettle with the versatility in his roles and the upcoming comedy comes after Ayushmann's 'Article 15' which was loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case.

The trailer of 'Dream Girl' which dropped a few days back also featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann's father.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13.