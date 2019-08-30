Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with 'Luka Chuppi' director for surrogacy drama 'Mimi'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are set to star in "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar's next, "Mimi".

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi shared screen space in both "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Lukka Chuppi".

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the project is based around the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhaaychya" which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011 and will be reportedly based on surrogacy.

The original film dealt with growing surrogacy practices in India where women are used as surrogates by foreigners. The film is an emotional drama telling the story of one such surrogate mother who bears a foreigner's child.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. 'Mimi' is one such tale," Vijan said in a statement.

The producer said the story of the film struck a chord with him. "It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes 'Mimi' exciting," he added.

"Mimi" will be produced by Maddock films in association with Jio Studios.

Kriti will next be seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film 'Panipat' based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

