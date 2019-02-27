Ali Fazal now more conscious about using social media

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, whose nude picture was leaked on the Internet, says the incident has made him more conscious about using social media.

Ali told IANS here: "The whole incident made me conscious of using social media. See, technically nothing was leaked the way it was played out in the media.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal part of 'Mind The Malhotras'

"The fact is that I directed a short film recently and the post-production of that is going on now. That is going to be my debut film as a director and therefore it is close to my heart. That is why I was angry."

"Then, the next picture was of me standing topless in front of the mirror, which was a throwback picture of 'Mirzapur' (web series). People made it '2+2 4' and played out the news that Ali Fazal's nude picture leaked. That is disgusting. However, I made sure that all the pictures were pulled out," added the actor.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal’s Hollywood biopic shooting begins in summer

It made him upset.

"When it comes to short films, it is all about the concept. So one picture leaked means the concept is leaked. I, of course, wanted to protect that. And I knew that only a handful of people from the production aware of those pictures. So I was angry."

On the Bollywood front, Ali will next be seen in "Milan Talkies". The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial also stars Shraddha Srinath, Sikander Kher and Ashutosh Rana.