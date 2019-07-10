Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mission Mangal' belong to ISRO's women scientists: Akshay Kumar

Besides Akshay Kumar, 'Mission Mangal' also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who next features in "Mission Mangal", says he was intrigued by the stories of women scientists of ISRO who struck a fine balance between their personal lives and their commitment to the space agency's Mars programme.

The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Besides Akshay, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

ALSO READ: Did 'Mission Mangal' specially for daughter, says Akshay Kumar

"This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work.

"Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie," the actor said in a statement.

"Mission Mangal", produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on August 15 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar ISRO
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp