Kangana Ranaut speaks about ongoing media protests against her

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the ongoing media protests against her.

In a video shared via her sister Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut says, “Today, I want to talk to you about the Indian media. There are good and bad people everywhere. As much as the media has supported me, there’s a section of them that functions like a parasite. They are destroying the unity and integrity of this country.”

Her response arrives a day after the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India (EJG) announced a boycott against her. Last week on Sunday, Ranaut had picked a fight with an entertainment journalist at a song launch of her film, Judgementall Hai Kya.

In the video, Ranaut continues, “These journalists are broadcasting their anti-national views openly. There’s no provision in our constitution to penalise them.

“They are not at all secular as they claim to be. I meet one such insignificant journalist at a press conference, who made fun of my campaigns against plastic pollution and animal slaughter.”

Towards the end, Ranaut affirms she is happy with the announced boycott, adding that she does not want the media “live off her.”