After Bihar and Rajasthan, UP makes 'Super 30' tax-free

This came after Anand Kumar, the man behind the story of 'Super 30', met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi recently and requested him to make the film tax free in the state.

Hrithik Roshan as Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday also announced to make the movie tax-free.

Expressing his gratitude for making the flick tax-free, the lead actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Heartfelt gratitude for this gesture. Thank you, Shri. Yogi Adityanathji for announcing the film Tax-free in UP."

People in Bihar were able to buy tax-free tickets from July 16, while the Rajasthan government had announced the decision on Thursday.

The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office, as per the collections recorded on Wednesday.

