Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' mints over Rs 13 crore

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's killer thriller "Judgementall Hai Kya" has registered the business of Rs 13.42 crore since its release.

"Judgementall Hai Kya" reunites "Queen" co-stars Kangana and Rajkummar after a gap of around five years. The Prakash Kovelamudi directorial opened on Friday.

ALSO READ: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' review

The opening day figures were Rs 5.40 crore. The film minted Rs 8.02 crore on day two, taking the total to Rs 13.42 crore.

The dark comedy revolves around Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.