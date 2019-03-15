Home Entertainment Hindi

How Guneet Monga raised money for films: posting online to selling her house

Guneet has also been associated with critically-acclaimed films like "The Lunchbox", "Masaan" and "Haraamkhor".

Published: 15th March 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Guneet Monga. (Photo | Twitter)

Producer Guneet Monga. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Oscar win for Guneet Monga is nothing but a validation of her years of hard work gone into backing films she believed in by raising money through social media to selling her only house.

Though she received the Academy Award for her documentary short "Period.

End of sentence", Guneet has also been associated with critically-acclaimed films like "The Lunchbox", "Masaan" and "Haraamkhor".

"For every film, we have raised money individually. Our process is almost like 'kar guzarne wala' (passionate). We raised money on Facebook and made 'Peddlers' and 'Haraamkhor' under Rs 1.5 crore because one could not get money by raising in traditional manner here. One raised money from France for 'The Lunchbox' and ended up raising some equity here. For 'Monsoon Shootout', I sold my house, the only house I had. It's a bit crazy story," Guneet said.

The producer was speaking at the ongoing FICCI Frames 2019 on 'Unapologetically Indian: The new breed of Swadeshi storyteller of the industry'.

READ HERE | Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga to collaborate with Suriya on Air Deccan founder's biopic

Guneet said each project comes with its own challenge and she has learnt a lot over the years.

"It's been more than 20 projects in all these years and all of them have been uniquely raised money for, through private investors, studios and crowdfunding.

"You do whatever is needed to tell that story and you see how you can do in the least amount and still sustain. Sometimes, it has been very difficult to sustain but those have been my learnings and I have learnt my business through that."

Guneet was joined by directors Sharat Kataria, Rima Das, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guneet Monga Period. End of Sentence Oscar awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp