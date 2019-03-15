How Guneet Monga raised money for films: posting online to selling her house

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Oscar win for Guneet Monga is nothing but a validation of her years of hard work gone into backing films she believed in by raising money through social media to selling her only house.

Though she received the Academy Award for her documentary short "Period.

End of sentence", Guneet has also been associated with critically-acclaimed films like "The Lunchbox", "Masaan" and "Haraamkhor".

"For every film, we have raised money individually. Our process is almost like 'kar guzarne wala' (passionate). We raised money on Facebook and made 'Peddlers' and 'Haraamkhor' under Rs 1.5 crore because one could not get money by raising in traditional manner here. One raised money from France for 'The Lunchbox' and ended up raising some equity here. For 'Monsoon Shootout', I sold my house, the only house I had. It's a bit crazy story," Guneet said.

The producer was speaking at the ongoing FICCI Frames 2019 on 'Unapologetically Indian: The new breed of Swadeshi storyteller of the industry'.

Guneet said each project comes with its own challenge and she has learnt a lot over the years.

"It's been more than 20 projects in all these years and all of them have been uniquely raised money for, through private investors, studios and crowdfunding.

"You do whatever is needed to tell that story and you see how you can do in the least amount and still sustain. Sometimes, it has been very difficult to sustain but those have been my learnings and I have learnt my business through that."

Guneet was joined by directors Sharat Kataria, Rima Das, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra.