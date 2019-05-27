WATCH | 70-year old Salman thrashes several men in this new promo from Bharat

By Online Desk

Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to release this Eid. The actor, who is named Bharat after his nation, journeys through 71 years of Indian history, beginning from the Partition in 1947, while also telling his story.

A 70-year-old Salman is seen fighting with four bikers single-handedly.

"Yeh Sher boodha zaroor ho gaya hai lekin shikaar karna nahin bhoola," says a white-bearded Salman as he smashes men left, right and centre.

WATCH THE NEW PROMO:

Bharat's first trailer was released on 22nd April. It is the official remake of Korean Film, 'An Ode To My Father'.

The movie depicts the journey of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Talking about Salman's changing looks in the movie, director Ali Abbas Zafar told a leading news website that it took more than 2 hours to get the look right.

Salman also acknowledged that the efforts he put in Bharat were 10 times more than any movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Releasing on 5th June the movie is set to break all box office records.