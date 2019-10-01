WATCH | Salman Khan drops 'Dabangg 3' teaser, fans go wild for Chulbul Pandey

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has dropped a teaser of his upcoming flick "Dabangg 3" and fans have gone wild.

The superstar, who has already changed his Twitter handle name to Chulbul Pandey, tweeted the teaser on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey," wrote Salman with the teaser, referencing the maverick cop who remains his most popular screen avatar ever.

ALSO READ: 'It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years', says Katrina Kaif on her bonding with Salman Khan

In the teaser, Salman is dressed up as Inspector Chulbul Pandey and he mouths these lines with trademark swagger: "Kamaal karte ho Pandey ji! Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hain pure India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyon karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na!" (When all of India emotionally connects with Chulbul Pandey, why should Salman Khan promote Dabangg?)

Salman "Chulbul Pandey" Khan also confirmed the film's release date and asked fans to welcome him on December 20.

Soon, fan reactions were pouring in, with Salman lovers clearly extremely excited. Tweets, comments and shares followed.

Among wellwishers was rapper Badshah. "Swag-at hai," he wrote.

There were plenty of comments and wishes from regular fans, too.

ALSO READ: Blackbuck poaching case - Salman Khan skips court summons, next hearing fixed for December

"Love u bhai, Chulbul Pandey is back," wrote one user.

"Nice to meet u too Chulbul Pandey," said another.

"Swagat ke liye taiyar hai," commented one user, while another resorted to short message: "Wlcm back #ChulbulPandey."

"Love you Chulbul Sir," wrote one, while another stated: "Can't Wait For #Dabangg3"

Meanwhile, the hashtag #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey, which Salman used in his tweet has started trending on Twitter.

"Dabangg 3" directed by Prabhu Deva stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.