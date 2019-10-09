'Let the haunting games begin': Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
It is a sequel of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".
Published: 09th October 2019 03:32 PM | Last Updated: 09th October 2019 03:33 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani started shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", the makers announced on Wednesday.
Producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.
"Let the haunting games begin. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starts shooting today!" Kumar wrote, also sharing a video from the sets of the film.
"Shubharambh (Good beginnings) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," tweeted Kartik.
And the journey begins#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @TheAaryanKartik @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani @itsBhushanKumar @Cine1Studios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/loL9AVBagK— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) October 9, 2019
The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", is directed by Anees Bazmi.
It is co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.
शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani pic.twitter.com/oTPnwJef9c— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 9, 2019
The 2007 film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.
It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".
Kick-starting the journey of horror and comedy today! In cinemas from 31st July 2020. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @TSeries @Cine1Studios @BazmeeAnees @farhad_samji #AakashKaushik pic.twitter.com/O4T8cF2TEi— Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (@BhoolBhulaiyaa2) October 9, 2019
"Bhool Bhulaiyya 2" is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.
ALSO READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trends because fans don't want the film