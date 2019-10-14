Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Nani-starrer 'Jersey'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', is all set to treat his fans with yet another Telugu remake. The star will be next seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.

The Hindi remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu movie, which starred actor Nani. It will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju.

Further details regarding the cast and production of the movie are yet to be announced.

'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Shahid's last outing 'Kabir Singh' emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The Hindi remake of 'Jersey' is slated to release on August 28, next year.

