Home Entertainment Hindi

Learnt to have thick skin and lots of patience: Actress Vaani Kapoor

The actor said that while she wants to be a part of good films, she doesn't believe in having 'sleepless nights' over a project if things don't go as planned.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: From staying grounded to having the right attitude, Vaani Kapoor has learnt a number of lessons in her six year-long career in the film industry.

The actor made her debut with 2013's "Shuddh Desi Romance" and followed it up with "Aaha Kalyanam" - the Telugu remake of "Band Baaja Baaraat" - and "Befikre". She is gearing up for her next, "War".

"I've learnt that you need to have a thick skin, lots of patience and be consistently good. You cannot be laid back at any given time and think 'you have made it'. You need to have your head on your shoulders and have the right attitude. Your attitude is extremely important," Vaani told PTI.

"I want to work with happy, good people, who have a positive outlook. Not those who are grumpy, complaining and throw diva behaviour," she added.

WATCH | Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'!

The actor said she wants to be a part of good films but doesn't believe in having "sleepless nights" over a project if things don't go as planned. "I've always had the hunger to be a part of exciting films. The amount of scripts that one is really passionate about can vary for different actors. You need to have a lot of gratitude for what you've received. I am still passionate for those parts. I have a long list of filmmakers I want to work with. But I have also always had this touch of reality, that if it doesn't happen, it's okay. But I wish it happens. I don't worry about it, or have sleepless nights that something isn't happening in my life," she said

The 31-year-old actor stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the Siddharth Anand-directed "War". The film chronicles the story of an Indian soldier who is assigned to eliminate his mentor, who has turned rogue.

"It's an important part that Siddharth has given me. It is critically linked to the storyline of the film. It has the 'Hrithik versus Tiger' angle but the film has a solid story. I signed up for the fact that I'm getting to work with such an ace team," she said.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship in Arctic Circle for 'War'

For her character, which the actor said was kept under wraps till now, Vaani had multiple conversations with Siddharth. "He had a lot of clarity about how he sees this character. We did a set of readings, liked it and locked it in the sense that we both are on the same page," she said.

"I had one round of reading with Hrithik. He gives a lot of inputs too and is very collaborative," she added. "War" is scheduled to be released on October 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor interview War movie Hrithik Roshan Shuddh Desi Romance Siddharth Anand Tiger Shroff
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp