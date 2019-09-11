Home Entertainment Hindi

Would love for people to revisit 'The Sky Is Pink': Priyanka Chopra

The actress received the IMDb 'Fan Favorite' STARmeter Award in Toronto.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra is excited about her first Hindi production, "The Sky Is Pink", and hopes people find a reason to revisit the film for many years to come.

Priyanka, who stars in the film along with Farhan Akhtar, expressed her views when she received the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award in Toronto. The award recognises fan favourites based on IMDbPro data on the page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Previous recipients of the award include names such as Olivia Wilde, Miles Teller, Brie Larson and Felicity Jones.

ALSO READ| Who was Aisha Chaudhary, the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'?

"Whenever I get an award, I get an opportunity to tell you that you are all the best and thank you for always having my back and for always being my friends, and with this bond our journey continues," Priyanka said.

"So thank you guys. My first IMDb credit was my first film, it was a Tamil movie called 'Thamizhan'. I have had a bunch of movies in my life which have given a lot to me, there's 'Fashion', there's 'Aitraaz', there's 'Barfi'. I would love for people to revisit 'The Sky Is Pink', all the time because it is my first credit as a producer/actor," she added.

WATCH| Farhan, Priyanka warming our hearts in 'The Sky is Pink' trailer

"The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple, who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Zaira Wasim. Directed by Shonali Bose, "The Sky Is Pink" will release on October 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Farhan Akhtar IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award The Sky Is Pink Zaira Wasim Shonali Bose IMDb
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp