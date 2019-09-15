Home Entertainment Hindi

Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor feels honoured

Paulo Coelho had shared the link of Netflix's 'Sacred Games' and wrote 'One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui'.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bestselling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work in "Sacred Games".

In turn, the Bollywood actor says it's an honour for him to be noticed and mentioned by someone like the noted author.

Coelho had shared the link of Netflix's "Sacred Games" and wrote: "One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui."

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the Bollywood hero is a cliche

To which, Nawazuddin replied: "Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your books 'The Alchemist' and also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don't have words to describe the feeling."

Nawazuddin will next be seen in "Bole Chudiyan", which marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paulo Coelho Nawazuddin Siddiqui
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp