Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the Bollywood hero is a cliche

According to Nawazuddin, anybody can play the hero but the difficult part is to play the same role differently each time.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels the Bollywood hero is the most clichéd creation one can think of, adding that he likes to keep a distance from that image.

"I have played a variety of roles, be it gangster, a writer or a policeman. Even if I get an opportunity to play the lead hero in a movie, I will do it only on the basis of my style," Nawazuddin told IANS.

"The Bollywood hero is one of the most clichéd roles (that) you will find. People have this conception on how they see him, the kind of clothes he wears etc. This is a zone I ideally don't want to be a part of because then you go into an absolute comfort zone," he added.

According to Nawazuddin, anybody can play the hero but the difficult part is to play the same role differently each time.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'bole chudiyan'

"For this, you need an education and practice. According to me, a versatile actor is one who is able to play the same role differently. For example, I have played the mafia don several times, whether it is Faisal Khan or Ganesh Gaitonde. But each role is different, as there is always that one signature dialogue/move that sets the character apart from the other. I did the same even with Dilly Mahmood (in 'McMafia') too," added the actor.

Starting off with bit roles in films such as "Sarfarosh" and "Shool", Nawazuddin made a name for himself by associating with projects such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "The Lunchbox", "Liar's Dice", "Badlapur", "Manjhi: The Mountain Man", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Lion", "Mom" and "Sacred Games".

The actor was happy to be a part of the television crime drama "McMafia", which is about Alex Godman (essayed by James Norton), an educated hedge-fund manager who unwillingly gets sucked into the lawless world of his Russian mafia family. Nawazuddin features as Mumbai-based gangster Dilly Mahmood in the show, aired in India on Zee Café.

The show is inspired by the 2009 non-fiction book of the same name by Misha Glenny and explores the world of organised crime.

ALSO READ: Sacred Games - Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets suited for Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0

Talking about his experience of working with director James Watkins on "McMafia", Nawazuddin said: "James Watkins has been following me since 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and it is my performance in this movie, along with 'Miss Lovely' and 'The Lunchbox', that eventually helped me bag my role in 'McMafia'.

"Watkins is an experienced and passionate director and has also directed a few episodes of 'Black Mirror'. He is somebody who keeps a keen eye for detail and beautifully brings out the smallest element in each shot. On 'McMafia', the overall experience was great, not just working with the director but all the other actors who were apart of the show," he said.

In fact, Nawazuddin stumbled upon Norton's India connect while working on the show.

"While shooting, he once told me that he had come to India almost 15-20 years ago as a backpacker, and during his stay he ran out of money. In order to make some money, James appeared in the crowd scene of a Bollywood film," said the Indian actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bollywood
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp