You're the true star of 'The Sky Is Pink', says Priyanka Chopra to Shonali Bose

After 'The Sky Is Pink' had its world premiere at the TIFF on Saturday, Priyanka took to Instagram to pen the emotional note.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

TORONTO: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has tagged her director Shonali Bose as the true star of their film "The Sky Is Pink" in a heartfelt note.

After the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, Priyanka took to Instagram to pen the emotional note.

She shared several stills from the film fest and captioned it: "A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere. Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film!

"Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, as always, it's been amazing collaborating with you. We've done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me."

"The Sky Is Pink" is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.

Bose then replied to Priyanka on the comments section: "Priyanka Darling. It was beyond fantastic directing you and collaborating with you. And you are pure magic in this film. Love you and miss you already."

