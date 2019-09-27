Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor​ says content is being tailor-made for platforms

Arjun Kapoor​ is happy that filmmakers have so many options to make the cinema that they strongly want to make because they are assured of audiences.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come out with a digital property called "Arjun Recommends", says that there is no pressure if a film needs to survive the test of theatres courtesy the growth of digital space as content is being tailor-made for platforms.

"It's the best possible time for content creators. Film-makers don't need to worry about finding audiences because digital platforms are looking out for brilliant content to showcase. Film-makers don't need to feel the pressure that they would have to creatively compromise. They can cast people who fit their vision and tell the story that they want to tell," Arjun said.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor acquires remake rights of Tamil superhit 'Comali', Arjun Kapoor to play hero

The actor added: "This is all thanks to the digital boom and the constant expansion of the medium. Now, there is no pressure that your film needs to survive the test of theatres. You can build on an idea and make it into a series or a mini-series. Content is being tailor-made for platforms, audience profiles and it's exciting," Arjun says.

The "India's Most Wanted" star is happy that filmmakers have so many options to make the cinema that they strongly want to make because they are assured of audiences.

ALSO READ: Have grown up being a cinephile, says Arjun Kapoor

"People are seeking out good content and digital has made the world increasingly connected and small. Discoverability of content is no longer an issue and great cinema or documentaries are not bound by geographies. It is an exciting time to be a filmmaker to explore and enjoy the creative process," he said.

Arjun is using his social media to start the digital property and hopes that it helps everyone looking to find good content on television, OTT or at the cinemas.

On the Bollywood front, the actor will next be seen in "Panipat" alongside Kriti Sanon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp