Home Entertainment Kannada

At no point did I go behind RGV: Dhananjay on 'Bhairava Geetha'

Dhananjay, who rose to fame with his character Daali in Tagaru, hopes to create the same sensation with his next Bhairava Geetha.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bhairava Geetha

Dhananjay in 'Bhairava Geetha'.

By Express News Service

He is an actor who has tested the waters with every film. But at no point, Dhananjay admits, has he felt any sort of pressure. “When you know you have worked hard for a project, everything else takes a back seat. Moreover, people have recognised and appreciated me as an actor. That's validation enough,” says Dhananjay.

The actor, who rose to fame with his character Daali in Tagaru, hopes to create the same sensation with his next Bhairava Geetha. The bilingual film — made in Kannada and Telugu is directed by Siddhartha Thatholu and also marks his debut in Tollywood.

ALSO READ: Bhairava Geetha faces censor issues, postpones release to December 7

“Bhairava Geetha was something which came about unexpectedly. Who knew that a director of Ram Gopal Varma's calibre would come, watch the film, Tagaru and offer me a film? I hadn't even met RGV before that. At no point did I go behind him. It's turned out to be a big launch for me in both in Telugu and a good film in Kannada. The ambiance created on the film's sets, and the way director, Siddhartha carried forward his vision is amazing,” he says.

ALSO READ: I was not comfortable doing the liplock scene, says Irra Mor on 'Bhairava Geetha'

The 10-film-old actor is now hoping that Bhairava Geetha will be another feather in his cap. Despite the slight delay, Dhananjay is confident that it will succeed. On stepping foot into Tollywood, Dhananjay says, “Getting to work in another industry, gives an actor new ideas and a chance to work with a new team. There is a lot of learning,” he says. In Bhairava Geetha, a violent love story, the actor has attempted to play a coolie.

“Though it has been tagged a violent love story, the undercurrent of Bhairava Geetha is a fight between the feudal and labour class. The presentation of the story is very realistic,” says Dhananjay, who believed in the story, director and RGV — who first spotted him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhananjay Bhairava Geetha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp