Dubbed version of Raghava Lawerence-starrer 'Kanchana 3' to release simultaneously in Kannada

Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love was the first to get a simultaneous release in Kannada in February 2019. Now, Tamil film, Kanchana 3, written and directed by Raghava Lawerence, follows suit. The dubbed version of the Tamil flick will get a simultaneous release in Kannada.

This is the fourth instalment of the Muni series that has been co-produced by Sun Pictures, which will hit theatres on April 19.

Along with a release in Tamil and Telugu, the horror comedy will be dubbed and released in Kannada, an official announcement of which will be made by the makers soon.

Kanchana 3 also features Vedhika, a known face in Kannada, and Kabir Duhan Singh, who plays the villain. It also features Oviya, who made her Kannada debut in Yash starrer Kirathaka. Kovai Sarala, Manobala and Soori are also part of the cast.

Interestingly, the two instalments of the Muni series were made in Kananda too. Kanchana and Kanchana 2 was made as Kalpana and Kalpana 2, both of which starred Upendra.

Kanchana 3’s music is scored by Jesse Samuel, Bharath, Sai Bharath, Saravedi Saran, Raj Thillaiyampalam and Kapilan Kugavel, the film’s cinematography is by Vetri. Meanwhile, Raghava, who helmed Kanchana in Tamil will direct the Hindi remake of the film, which stars Akshay Kumar.