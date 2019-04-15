Shivarajkumar-starrer 'Rustum' eyes May-end release

By Express News Service

Mujhe arrest boletho allergy.. Encounter boletho energy” -- one of Shivarajkumar’s dialogues is featured in an action-packed trailer from Rustum that was released on Sunday.

The film that marks the debut of Ravi Varma is touted to be a mass family entertainer, and his work has caught a lot of attention, especially Shivanna fans who are now looking forward to the film’s release.

The first-time director did not wish to reveal the plot, but says Shivanna plays an encounter specialist in the film. “Rustum will have Shivanna featuring in three action sequences out of five. One will feature with Vivek Oberoi and another will be a chase,” says Ravi Varma.

The director dedicates the film to all Kannada directors, technicians, actors and audience. “I have worked in over 250 films as a stunt director, and this is more or less my first exam,” he says.

Apart from Shivanna, and Vivek, the film features Shraddha Srinath in the female lead, and Mayuri and Rachita Ram are in the ensemble cast. With the director looking to release the film’s audio, he plans for a theatrical release by the end of May. “The film is now in re-recording stages. We are looking for a May release. An official announcement will be made on this front once we present the film to the Censor Board,” he says.

Rustum, made under Jayanna Combines, has Anoop Seelin scoring music and Mahendra Simha handling the camera work. The latter is a still photographer-turned cinematographer with Tagaru. This is his second outing.