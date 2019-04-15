Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar-starrer 'Rustum' eyes May-end release

Mujhe arrest boletho allergy.. Encounter boletho energy” -- one of Shivarajkumar’s dialogues is featured in an action-packed trailer from Rustum that was released on Sunday.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar in 'Rustum'.

Shivarajkumar in 'Rustum'.

By Express News Service

Mujhe arrest boletho allergy.. Encounter boletho energy” -- one of Shivarajkumar’s dialogues is featured in an action-packed trailer from Rustum that was released on Sunday.

The film that marks the debut of Ravi Varma is touted to be a mass family entertainer, and his work has caught a lot of attention, especially Shivanna fans who are now looking forward to the film’s release.

The first-time director did not wish to reveal the plot, but says Shivanna plays an encounter specialist in the film. “Rustum will have Shivanna featuring in three action sequences out of five. One will feature with Vivek Oberoi and another will be a chase,” says Ravi Varma. 

The director dedicates the film to all Kannada directors, technicians, actors and audience. “I have worked in over 250 films as a stunt director, and this is more or less my first exam,” he says. 

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar, Shraddha Srinatha shake a leg to romantic track in 'Rustum'

Apart from Shivanna, and Vivek, the film features Shraddha Srinath in the female lead, and Mayuri and Rachita Ram are in the ensemble cast. With the director looking to release the film’s audio, he plans for a theatrical release by the end of May. “The film is now in re-recording stages. We are looking for a May release. An official announcement will be made on this front once we present the film to the Censor Board,” he says. 

Rustum, made under Jayanna Combines, has Anoop Seelin scoring music and Mahendra Simha handling the camera work. The latter is a still photographer-turned cinematographer with Tagaru. This is his second outing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rustum Ravi Verma Shivarajkumar Rustum release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
Video
Parents protest against Summer Field School due to the fee hike
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp