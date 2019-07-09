It’s destination Switzerland for Bharaate from August 2

By Express News Service

The team of Bharaate has chosen Switzerland as the destination where they will be shooting the two pending songs for the action family entertainer, directed by Chethan Kumar and starring Sriimurali in the lead role.

They have completed the talkie portions, and after much thought, have decided to shoot the two tracks in the Alps from August 2.

The songs will be choreographed by director and dance master A Harsha. Bharaate, produced by Suprith, has Sreeleela paired opposite the actor.

The director, who is simultaneously doing the post-production work, is planning a pan-India release on Sept. 27.