After London premiere, Mahira to get worldwide release

The film, Mahira, produced by Vivek Kodappa and friends, stars Raj B Shetty, Virginia Rodrigues, Chaithra Achar, Balaji Manohar and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, among others.

Actor Raj B Shetty

By Express News Service

The team of Mahira is thrilled with their film getting a London premiere on July 7 at one of the most prestigious venues - 02 Cineworld. According to debutant director Mahesh Gowda, this is the first Kannada film to have a red carpet event and a black tie dress code.

“With a whole new team, including the producer, and a first-time director, we still saw a houseful show in London. Not only Kannadigas, but others too watched and appreciated our film,” he says.

After the London premiere, the team is getting ready for a worldwide release on July 26, though they are yet to get clarity on the number of screens in each country.

“As of now, we confirm releasing the film in the United Kingdom, and discussions are going on to release it in the United States and Canada as well,” Mahesh reveals.

The film, produced by Vivek Kodappa and friends, stars Raj B Shetty, Virginia Rodrigues, Chaithra Achar, Balaji Manohar and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, among others. Mahira’s music is scored by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography is by Keertan Poojary.

The director is unfazed about his film clashing with Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade, which is releasing simultaneously in four South Indian languages, including Kannada, and also the Ravichandran-starrer Dasharatha.

“When I learnt about the releases, I was reminded of the situation that Rangitaranga faced at the time of its release. It came with Baahubali, and still did well at the box office.

Probably, they are our inspiration, and we believe in our content,” says Mahesh, who has been waiting to release the film since 

March. The makers finally felt that they should not delay further. “The film narrates the story of a mother and daughter, and everyone who watched the film in London has given good feedback.

They felt it is unlike the regular mother-daughter story, and is more an action thriller,” says Mahesh.

