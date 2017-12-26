TRIVANDRUM: Award-winning actress Parvathy, who was trolled on social media for commenting against some dialogues in top actor Mammootty's film 'Kasaba', lodged a police complaint on tuesday.

The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actress had recently called the dialogues in 'Kasaba' 'misogynist' after which she was viciously trolled and abused on various online platforms by the veteran actor's fans.

According to police, a case has been registered by the Ernakulam South Police in this regard and one man was arrested.

"She forwarded a complaint to me...and investigation has commenced on this," IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer, Cyberdome told PTI.

At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the recently held International Film Festival of Kerala, she voiced her opinion against glorifying misogyny on screen and expressed concern about the absence of women perspective in cinema.

2 guys went to jail. And the case is in Madras HC. One of the men was a clerk at a collectorate, the other at NIFT, no less! Most of these swines will use anything from casteist slurs, acid attack and rape threats and perpetuate misogyny. Keep it up. It isnt easy though :) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 26, 2017

To prove her point, Parvathy said she had recently watched "Kasaba." Though she did not mention the actor's name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great actor mouthing "misogynistic dialogues." She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.

Condemning the online attacks, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac wrote on Facebook that they were deplorable and praised Parvathy for making Kerala proud by winning the best actress award at IFFK.

@parvatweets well done with the police complaint. High time the harassers are unmasked. A group of Tamil tweeters did the same - threaten I ll go out of work some years ago and launched a campaign that I said ‘fishermen can die coz they are meat eaters’. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 26, 2017

Known for her variety of roles in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, Parvathy bagged the 'Best Actress' award in the recently concluded International Film Festival of India.

She has also secured the Kerala State Film Award for the best actress.