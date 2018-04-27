THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shooting for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's next, Odiyan, was wrapped up on Wednesday. The filming, which had taken place over three schedules, went on for 123 days, with the final schedule lasting 50 days.

The veteran actor who plays the titular role of Manickan Odiyan took to Twitter, where he posted a picture with the cast and crew of the film.

"And it’s a wrap for Odiyan. It’s been a meaningful journey of 123 days with our big family. Thank you for all the love, relentless support and wishes," read the tweet.

The fantasy thriller directed by V A Shrikumar Menon also stars Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Manoj Joshi, Narain and Sana Althaf of Chennai 600028 II fame.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has M Jayachandran composing the tunes with Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame handling the background score.

Odiyan is expected to hit the screens in October.