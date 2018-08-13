Kerala floods: Mohanlal will donate Rs 25 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

By Online Desk

Actor Mohanlal has donated Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to tackle the major floods Kerala is facing currently.

The actor on his Facebook page appealed people to donate to the CMDRF. The actor asks people to face the tragedy together.

The amount will be transferred to the CM on Tuesday.

Earlier, actors like Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthi had announced they will contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the relief fund.

Actor Mammootty too had called out people to support the relief fund to lend a hand to people suffering from the rain havoc.

The actor on Saturday had recently visited calamity struck areas like Puthenvelikkar in Ernakulam.

Malayalam actors' association A.M.M.A had already donated Rs 10 lakhs to the cause. Actor Jagadeesh, representing the organisation had announced that the amount is a first stage help and they will donate more.

Businessman Yousuffali, Azad Moopen, and Jyothi Laboratories have contributed Rs 5 crore, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Minister Kadakampally Surendran have announced that they will donate their one month salary to the fund.

Actors like Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal, Aju Varghese, Jayaram and Nivin Pauly has also called out people to donate generously and pray for the ones affected by the flood.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced that a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.

Recent reports say that 39 persons have died in the mishaps owing to heavy rains in the state.

Kerala floods: An image from the aerial survey conducted by CM Pinarayi

Vijayan and team.

The Union Government has announced that considering the state govenment's request for more funds, it would provide Rs 100 crore as immediate relief taking into account the gravity of the natural calamities Kerala is witnessing in the wake of incessant rain and the opening of dam shutters.

As many as 14 teams of NDRF consisting of 404 rescuers and 31 boats have been deployed in various parts of flood-hit districts including Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki to assist the state administration in the relief and rescue operation and to provide medical support to affected people at the time of emergency.

Here are the details to donate to Chief Minister's relief fund:

Account number: 67319948232

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFS code: SBIN0070028