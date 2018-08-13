Kerala floods: Vijay Devarakonda contributes to CM's flood relief fund

By Express News Service

After the Chief Minister announced the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund on Friday, several celebrities from the South Indian film industry came forward with donations and appealed to everyone to help in any way they can. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actors Kamal Haasan, Surya and Karthi have contributed a significant sum to the CM's fund. AMMA has donated Rs 10 lakh and Kamal Haasan donated Rs 25 lakh. Surya and Karthi have contributed a total of Rs 25 lakh.

Now Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda has announced that he has arranged for a donation of Rs. 5,00,000 and urged everyone to chip in. The Pelli Choopulu actor wrote on Twitter, "Kerala was my first holiday destination and has given me a lot of love for my work, I've met a lot of people from there who are some of the nicest people I know, I don't know how to reach out personally but I am thinking of you.

Rowdies, let's all pitch in small amounts and we may make a huge change to someone like us in Kerala. Here, I'll start us off with 5,00,000", followed by the hashtag, #KeralaFloodRelief.