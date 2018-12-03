Priyadarshan’s Marakkar starts rolling

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s next, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, commenced filming on Friday. A historical epic based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar—the naval chieftain of the Zamorin rulers—the film stars Mohanlal in the titular role. The news was announced by Priyadarshan on his social media handles.

Recently, pictures of the massive sets went viral on social media.

A big star cast including Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Tamil actor Arjun Sarja has been assembled for what is Priyadarshan’s grandest film yet. Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, and veteran actor Madhu are also part of the project.

Sabu Cyril and Thiru have been roped in to handle the art direction and cinematography respectively.

Antony Perumbavoor, CJ Roy, and Santosh T Kuruvilla are producing the big-budget film.