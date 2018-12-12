Mohanlal-starrer 'Odiyan' collects Rs 100 crore before release?

By Express News Service

With its release only two days away, Mohanlal’s upcoming epic Odiyan has already collected Rs 100 crore in pre-release business, according to the film’s director VA Shrikumar Menon. The overall figure includes various rights (including satellite, remake, overseas and theatrical) along with advance sales and brand tie-ups.

ALSO READ: Directing Mohanlal has been the highlight of my career, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Menon also added that Odiyan is the third film in South India (after Singam 3 and Baahubali) and 11th in Indian cinema history to achieve this feat. With an unprecedented pre-release buzz apparently higher than that of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, the film is expected to make a huge impact at the box office in its opening week.

Odiyan will be getting a grand release in both India and abroad, with more than 400 screens allotted in Kerala alone. Some early morning shows are scheduled to begin as early as 5 am while some others would begin at 8 am and 9 am. As the bookings had opened a week in advance, most of the shows are nearly sold out.