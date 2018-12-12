Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal-starrer 'Odiyan' collects Rs 100 crore before release?

Odiyan will be getting a grand release in both India and abroad, with more than 400 screens allotted in Kerala alone.

Odiyan

A still from Mohanlal-starrer 'Odiyan' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

With its release only two days away, Mohanlal’s upcoming epic Odiyan has already collected Rs 100 crore in pre-release business, according to the film’s director VA Shrikumar Menon. The overall figure includes various rights (including satellite, remake, overseas and theatrical) along with advance sales and brand tie-ups.

Menon also added that Odiyan is the third film in South India (after Singam 3 and Baahubali) and 11th in Indian cinema history to achieve this feat. With an unprecedented pre-release buzz apparently higher than that of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, the film is expected to make a huge impact at the box office in its opening week.

Odiyan will be getting a grand release in both India and abroad, with more than 400 screens allotted in Kerala alone. Some early morning shows are scheduled to begin as early as 5 am while some others would begin at 8 am and 9 am. As the bookings had opened a week in advance, most of the shows are nearly sold out.

