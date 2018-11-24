Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actress Parvathy leaves social media without warning

Parvathy's sudden disappearance from her social media handles --- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, has left all her fans in surprise.

Parvathy

Malayalam actor Parvathy

One of the most vocal #MeToo campaigners in the Indian film industry, actress Parvathy TK has gone missing on social media. Parvathy's sudden disappearance from her social media handles --- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, has left all her fans in surprise.

The actress has not revealed any reason so far for her social media exit.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Parvathy had revealed that she and other actors who belong to the Women In Cinema Collective were not getting film offers, because of their 'bold voices'.

The 'Women in Cinema Collective', a non-profit organisation founded in 2017, aims to eliminate misogyny on screen, encourage more women to join Malayalam Cinema and to create a safe workplace in the film industry.

Parvathy, along with the other WCC members, has been continuously vocal against the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists for delaying the decision on Actor Dileep, who has been accused in an assault on a female actor.

Parvathy was viciously trolled and abused on various online platforms earlier this year for saying that she was disappointed by Mammootty's film Kasaba, which had several misogynistic dialogues and scenes.

On the film front, Parvathy's upcoming project, in which she is playing an acid attack survivor, has started rolling. Titled Uyare, the script is by brothers Bobby and Sanjay who are known for writing some of the biggest hits in Malayalam. She will be sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali in the film.

(With agency inputs)

 

