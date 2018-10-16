We doubt conspiracy against Mohanlal: AMMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), who expressed solidarity with its president Mohanlal, said on Monday they doubted a conspiracy behind the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) targeting the actor.

In an interaction with the media here, A.M.M.A secretary Sidhique said it would take disciplinary action against those members who tried to tarnish Mohanlal’s image at the recent WCC press meet.

“We doubt a conspiracy against Mohanlal. It’s a personal attack on him which is really painful. Recently, some members signed a memorandum against Mohanlal, demanding to keep him away from the state film awards function. We’ll take action against those who made such remarks against the president by being part of A.M.M.A,” added Sidhique.

Regarding reinstating the actors who have recently resigned from the association, Sidhique said they should submit a request if they really want to be back.

“Like any other organisation, we too are following a set of rules. They’ve resigned on their own will. Hence, if they want to come back to A.M.M.A, they’ll have to submit an application,” he added. Actor KPAC Lalitha, who was at the briefing, said no individual is bigger than the organisation.“Those who really want to come back should apologise and request for that,” added Lalitha.

A.M.M.A fault lines come to the fore

Though the A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), on Monday, came up with an official response to the presser convened by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the conflicting stance adopted by two A.M.M.A office-bearers led to confusion. Earlier in the morning, A.M.M.A treasurer Jagadeesh issued a statement saying A.M.M.A is ready to hold discussions with the WCC members. However, actor Sidhique, one of the secretaries of A.M.M.A, pleaded ignorance about Jagadeesh’s statement while talking to reporters later. Not only that, he sought to contradict Jagadeesh saying there is no plan to convene an urgent general body meeting. “I do not know about Jagadeesh’s statement. As far as I know, the next General Body will be held only in June. The resignation of Dileep will be discussed at the next Executive meeting which is scheduled for the 18th,” said Sidhique.The jarring note didn’t end with the conflicting posturing - while Jagadeesh said he had issued the statement after discussing the matter with Mohanlal, Sidhique said it was after consulting general secretary Idavela Babu and vice-president Ganeshkumar he met reporters.

Actor Alencier in eye of #Metoo storm

Kochi: Following the #Metoo claims against actor Mukesh, the name of another popular actor -Alencier- was also raised by a female actor on Monday. Introducing herself just as an actor, a starter at that, unmarried, independent by choice and a woman who is struggling to prove her identity, the woman who wishes to remain anonymous posted her account on India Protests. She said the incident happened at the sets of her fourth film helmed by a debutant filmmaker. Thrice, Alencier has made unwarranted sexual advances towards here which she had rejected, the actor alleged. Alencier has not responded to the allegations so far.

Sidhique: Why is Manju Warrier not attending WCC events?

Kochi: A.M.M.A secretary Sidhique said the WCC is demanding Dileep should be ousted from the association. “It was the general body which decided to freeze the decision to oust Dileep. The executive committee can’t change that decision. The general body is of the opinion that Dileep is only an accused in the case until the crime is proven in the court. However, he has already submitted his resignation from A.M.M.A. Thursday’s executive committee will discuss the letter and announce the decision officially,” added Sidhique. He said the survivor has not submitted any official complaint with A.M.M.A against Dileep. He alleged some hidden agenda behind those who have prompted the survivor to resign from A.M.M.A. Sidhique said he had also noticed the absence of Manju Warrier at the WCC press meet. “It was Manju who took initiative for the formation of WCC. Just like everyone, I also want to know why she’s not actively participating in its events.”

WCC members deny charges

In reply to Sidhique’s comments, Women in Cinema Collective members Padmapriya and Remya Nambeesan denied conspiracy charges. Remya also said the remarks by KPAC Lalitha were anti-woman. Padmapriya said WCC only highlighted what the society wanted to say.