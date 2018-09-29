Home Entertainment Review

Smallfoot review: A warm and fuzzy film about cold beings

Warner Bros is quite clear about its target demographic: the children.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Smallfoot, while being far from perfect and having quite some problems that plagued the previous Warner Bros’ animation venture, Storks, still offers clean, family-friendly adventure.

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Warner Bros’ latest offering in the animated genre, Smallfoot, has a neat concept - Humans fear the mythical yeti but what if these beings were real and believed that humans were the myth? The yeti live at the peak of what appears to be Mount Everest, up above the clouds, in a floating island - which is believed to be pooped out by a giant yak - below which there is nothingness.

Based on a book called Yeti tracks by Sergio Pablo, the film traces the journey of a young yeti called Migo (Channing Tatum), who after encountering a crash pilot, realises that smallfoot (aka humans) exists and whatever he has been fed all along were lies. When he brings this up with the village-elder, Stonekeeper (Common), he gets banished - for in this village you do not doubt the coda (read excommunication for heresy).

Fun fact: The Stonekeeper is so called because he literally wears a stone robe that has been passed down by elders, who have made new rules and alternative facts (read Moses and Tablet of 10 commandments) to ensure that the concept of humans remains a myth.

After being banished, our hero tries to land in a human village at the foothills of the Himalayas, and get a smallfoot back to lift his banishment and prove he was right all along.

He enlists the help of other banished yetis Gwangi (LeBron James in his animation debut), Kolka (Gina Rodriguez), Fleem (Ely Henry) as well as the daughter of Stonekeeper Meechee (Zendaya), who have a Smallfoot Evidentiary Society, in this quest. The human in question, Percy (James Corden), is a Steve Irwinesque character - someone once relevant and inspiring, but now, disowned and is desperate for a break.

Warner Bros is quite clear about its target demographic: the children. There are moments, however, when the film digs into its inner Pixar and ensures that the adult also gets transported to his/her younger days.

One such moment is an enjoyable Wile E Coyote-inspired sequence involving Migo going in search of the human. Another moment is when Percy and Migo communicate, but Percy’s language comes across as cute, high-pitched shrieks, whereas Migo’s language comes across as growls.

The film largely works as long as it keeps up to its original concept and treats morally relevant areas like exclusion vs inclusion but runs into problematic areas when it tries to shoehorn protectionism vs free trade argu0ments.

Also, the film tries to borrow a key element - songs in animated films - from Disney. Smallfoot, while being far from perfect and having quite some problems that plagued the previous Warner Bros’ animation venture, Storks, still offers clean, family-friendly adventure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smallfoot smallfoot review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final