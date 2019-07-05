Home Entertainment Review

'Malaal' review: Strong performances elevate this love story

Shiva is the son-of-the-soil, aggressive, wayward boy who is easily influenced by the local politician to further their interest.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Malaal'.

A still from 'Malaal'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

All through the screening of this film, just one question would rankle your mind and that is: Despite her heart and mind at tangent, why would a girl like Astha Tripathi who is studying to be a CA, fall in love with a guy like Shiva More?

Well, you should resign to the fact that love seeks no reason.

Set in 1998 in Mumbai, Astha comes from an upper middle-class family. They have just shifted to the chawl after her father had a bad run-up at the stock exchange.

Shiva is the son-of-the-soil, aggressive, wayward boy who is easily influenced by the local politician to further their interest. Despite being good with numbers (calculations), he is sort of a local "Dada", (goon).

Their paths intersect a few times, till Shiva realises that he has "feelings" for her. Their love story blossoms as the narrative meanders. In the second half the pace slackens and you realise that their story is just oscillating from a full blown love story to a maybe-maybe-not, romance.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets 'emotional' as he launches niece Sharmin in 'Malaal'

While Shiva is serious, Astha is dilly dallying. You see the hesitation in her eyes. You suspect that something is amiss, but you can't pin point the reason.

Based on an original tale by K. Selvaraghavan, the story is sweet with all the trappings of a sweet romance. The screenplay by the director and Sanjay Leela Bhansali ensures that the songs mesh seamlessly into the narrative. The adroitly choreographed songs further highlight the culture of its cinematic universe.

The plot resorts to a couple of deux-de-machinas, though lazy, it is more than pardonable. The last half hour wraps the love story astutely and then your heart bleeds.

Debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are charming and talented. As Shiva and Astha, they do full justice to their characters. Together, on screen they make a cute pair.

Ishwak Singh as Aditya, makes the other angle of this love triangle. He, like all the other supporting actors, is just there to propel the narrative forward.

The film has all the elements of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. The set designs and the production values of the film are of ace quality. The era and the locales are perfectly captured by Ragul Dharuman's camera work.

The action sequences by Vikram Dahiya and music designed by SLB definitely standout in the film.

Overall, "Malaal" which means regret, is a typical Mills & Boon romance.

Film: Malaal

Director: Mangesh Hadawale 

Cast: Meezaan, Sharmin Segal, Ishwak Singh, Sameer Dharmadhikari

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaal Malaal review Malaal movie review Malaal film review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Evidey movie poster

'Evidey' movie review: A mystery overshadowed by its actors

Pathinettam Padi movie poster

'Pathinettam Padi' movie review: An electrifying coming-of-age epic

A still from 'Spiderman: Far from home'

'Spiderman: Far from home' movie review | A simple yet satisfying follow-up to Endgame

In a still from 'Raatchasi'

'Raatchasi' movie review: This well-intentioned film is tedious and preachy

Kadhal Munnetra Kazhagam

'Kadhal Munnetra Kazhagam' movie review: This confused mess of a film is deeply problematic

Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
google play app store
Video
Karnataka government hit by 14 resignations: The inside story and analysis
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp