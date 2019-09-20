Home Entertainment Review

'The Zoya Factor' review: Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor-starrer works in fits and starts

'The Zoya Factor' largely retains the core of Anuja Chauhan's chick-lit bestseller of the same name, and also the book's overall feel-good, fairytale vibes.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'The Zoya Factor'.

A still from Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'The Zoya Factor'.

By IANS

A rom-com centred on cricket would seem like a winning pitch. Sonam K. Ahuja's new release is less ambitious about pushing an unconventional theme than her last, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa", which makes this film more box-office-friendly and far more obvious in what it sets out to narrate.

"The Zoya Factor" largely retains the core of Anuja Chauhan's chick-lit bestseller of the same name, and also the book's overall feel-good, fairytale vibes. The fairly predictable chain of events that sets up the screenplay (by Neha Rakesh Sharma and Pradhuman Singh) has been garnished with a non-stop flow of situational laughs. Some of these work, many don't.

Cricket fanaticism and blind superstition are cocktailed in a bid to create a funny film meant to make us laugh at ourselves as a nation. The Men in Blue at a World Cup forms the backbone of the narrative but, credibly, despite that fact the film avoids the trap of jingoism.

ALSO READ: Got chance to bond with Sonam on 'The Zoya Factor' set, says Sanjay Kapoor

Sonam is Zoya Solanki, born on the day India won their first cricket World Cup in 1983. She hates cricket but, being a junior copywriter at an ad-agency, finds herself handling a commercial that features players of the Indian team. Sparks fly between Zoya and the team captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan), even as the story takes a freak turn.

A chain of events convinces some of the players, as well as the cricketing board, that Zoya is a lucky mascot for Team India, that her presence at the squad's breakfast table on a matchday could ensure victory. While the rationalist Nikhil refuses to believe such claptrap, the news spreads. Soon, Zoya is India's new cricketing messiah.

The drama that ensues is used to carry forward the story. It banks mostly on jest, and, at a predictable point of the second half, is used to set up familiar strains of misunderstanding between hero and heroine for essential melodrama. The film hinges on a quirky premise, but its narrative is too lazy to let the comic quotient resonate.

WATCH TRAILER: 'The Zoya Factor' - Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor star in romcom on cricket and luck

Rather, you could find random humour in the way the players have been imagined. Many of them - at least in terms of physical appearance - could seem like spin-offs of real cricketing stars. The clean-pate, strapping opening batsman with a pronounced twirl on the moustache fits the Shikhar Dhawan prototype. There is a fast bowler with long hair, too - he could be Ishant Sharma, take away a foot and half, maybe, by way of height. Captain Nikhil Khoda is a batsman-wicketkeeper (Dhoni, anyone?) There is the mandatory Sikh player you spot lurking in the corners of every locker room scene, though his role in the field is not clearly shown.

Director Abhishek Sharma takes care while setting up the cricketing milieu. The stadium action scenes are well edited (Utsav Bhagat). So what if good cricketing action, going by this film, is only about hitting sixes, the overall impact on the screen should seem engaging to the larger audience.

Abhishek Sharma is no stranger to comedies. Although his last release was the nuclear-test drama "Parmanu", he has directed comedies such as the "Tere Bin Laden" series and "The Shaukeens" in the past. In "The Zoya Factor", the comic idiom is far less boisterous than those efforts naturally, owing to the film's more sophisticated theme.

ALSO READ: I realised how disciplined our cricketers are, says Dulquer Salmaan

In any comedy, the fun factor primarily banks on its lead player. In turn, being funny on screen is all about timing. The not-so-funny, awful truth about this film is Sonam does not always get it right. She tends to overact in many comic scenes - especially the ones that demand her to project Zoya as a ditzy, out-of-depth PYT. This affects the overall humour quotient, because almost everything that happens in this film is about Zoya. She is there in almost every frame.

Which brings us to the real winner of the show. Say hello to Dulquer Salmaan, Bollywood's latest exciting import from the South. Malayalam icon Mammootty's son cuts a dapper picture, as the captain of the Men in Blue as well as a loverboy. Here is a star's son who seems to have imbibed the right genes. Dulquer Salmaan is quite likely to carry forward his illustrious dad's legacy with aplomb.

Film: The Zoya Factor

Cast: Sonam K Ahuja, Dulquer Salmaan

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan  Sonam Kapoor The Zoya Factor review The Zoya Factor film review The Zoya Factor movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'The Boys'

'The Boys' web series review: Caped Crusaders

Telugu film 'Valmiki' poster.

Valmiki review | Movie lost in translation, fails to keep up with 'Jigarthanda'

Tamil film Super Duper poster

Super Duper film review | Far from being super or duper

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work.

Olu film review | An interesting statement on artistic integrity

'Rambo: Last Blood'

'Rambo: Last Blood' film review: A bloody mess

Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
google play app store
Video
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp