Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is finally out

The photo featured the 44-year-old Nawazuddin Siddiqui giving an intense look that left fans asking for more.

Published: 06th December 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After much anticipation, the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character from 'Petta' has finally been unveiled.

The 'Sacred Games' actor took to his official Instagram account to share the first look poster of his character 'Singaar Singh' from the film along with a caption which read, "First Look of #SingaarSingh in #PETTA"

ALSO READ: Sun Pictures releases Vijay Sethupathi's stunning 'gangster' look in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'

The photo featured the 44-year-old actor giving an intense look that left fans asking for more. It also announced him in and as ' SingaarSingh'.

Bollywood's house of talent Siddiqui is known for playing varied content-driven roles and has delivered some exceptional performances in movies like 'Manto', 'Raees', 'Manjhi-The Mountain Man' and 'Badlapur'.

ALSO READ: Its Ajith vs Rajini for Pongal 2019 as 'Petta' is all set to clash with 'Viswasam'

The makers of the film had recently shared Vijay Sethupathi's first look from the movie, Vijay has an intriguing look in the poster and was seen holding on to a smoking gun. It also gave the audience a glimpse of Rajinikanth, who will be seen playing the lead in the film. Rajinikanth's look from the film was also unveiled a few weeks back.

Earlier this week, the first track titled 'Marana Mass' also released and received immense appreciation from the audience. Giving their fans a treat, the makers are gearing up for a grand audio launch on December 9.

The flick also features Bobby Simha, Trisha and Simran. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is slated to release in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Nawazuddin Siddiqui Petta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp