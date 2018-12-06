First look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is finally out

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After much anticipation, the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character from 'Petta' has finally been unveiled.

The 'Sacred Games' actor took to his official Instagram account to share the first look poster of his character 'Singaar Singh' from the film along with a caption which read, "First Look of #SingaarSingh in #PETTA"

The photo featured the 44-year-old actor giving an intense look that left fans asking for more. It also announced him in and as ' SingaarSingh'.

Bollywood's house of talent Siddiqui is known for playing varied content-driven roles and has delivered some exceptional performances in movies like 'Manto', 'Raees', 'Manjhi-The Mountain Man' and 'Badlapur'.

The makers of the film had recently shared Vijay Sethupathi's first look from the movie, Vijay has an intriguing look in the poster and was seen holding on to a smoking gun. It also gave the audience a glimpse of Rajinikanth, who will be seen playing the lead in the film. Rajinikanth's look from the film was also unveiled a few weeks back.

Earlier this week, the first track titled 'Marana Mass' also released and received immense appreciation from the audience. Giving their fans a treat, the makers are gearing up for a grand audio launch on December 9.

The flick also features Bobby Simha, Trisha and Simran. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is slated to release in 2019.