Sun Pictures releases Vijay Sethupathi's stunning 'gangster' look in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'

By Online Desk

The much-awaited look of Vijay Sethupathi in 'Petta' was released by Sun Pictures today. In the photo tweeted by Sun Pictures, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a gangster-like look holding a gun in his hand.

But what makes the poster more interesting is the silhouette of a person behind Vijay Sethupathi who resembles the figure of Superstar Rajinikanth.

This tweet comes a day after the makers released Petta's first single on video streaming platform Youtube

The song became an instant hit with the fans and has been receiving rave reviews for its lyrics and music.

The song Marana Mass (which means Deathly Swag) starts with Rajinikanth's dialogue and then is crooned by composer Anirudh Ravichander and veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. The song oozes of energy with highly percussive beats.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is his first collaboration with the Superstar. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes stars like Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha among others. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays an important role in the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while Tirru, who won the National award for Suriya's 24, is the cinematographer for Petta.

The movie which is produced by Sun Pictures is slated for a Pongal 2019 release.

One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other in the festival season at the beginning of next year.