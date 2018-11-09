Rajini expresses his views on 'Sarkar' controversy

By Online Desk

After facing many hurdles, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali.

Since the release of the film, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres have expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in the 'Sarkar'. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

Actor Rajinikanth has strongly condemned these actions. He took to Twitter and lashed out at the people involved in this unruly act.

His tweet reads, "The censor board, after censoring the film and certifying it, to protest for the removal of certain scenes from the movie, to stop from the film from being screened and destroying the film banner, is against the law. I strongly condemn this act."

Earlier in the day, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan had also lashed out at the AIADMK government regarding the issue. Here is a rough English translation of his tweet.

He said, "It isn't new for this Government to act and pressurise against a film like Sarkar, that has completed its censor formalities properly. A government that does not have the guts to face a criticism can go off the tangent. Commercialised politicians will soon be vanished and the good people would win."

It the reports are anything to go by, the 'Sarkar' team has decided to remove/mute a few scenes that were termed 'controversial'.

'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and despite mixed reviews, the fans have given a thumbs up to the political flick. The movie which has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of its release.