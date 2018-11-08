Kamal Haasan expresses his views on 'Sarkar' controversy

By Online Desk

After facing many hurdles, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' hit the theatres on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali.

Since the release of the film, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres have expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in 'Sarkar'. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

If the reports are anything to go by, the 'Sarkar' team has decided to remove/mute a few scenes that were termed 'controversial'.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and lashed out at the AIADMK government regarding the issue. Here is a rough English translation of his tweet.

He said, "It isn't new for this Government to act and pressurise against a film like Sarkar, that has completed its censor formalities properly. A government that does not have the guts to face a criticism can go off the tangent. Commercialised politicians will soon be vanished and the good people would win."

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Law minister CV Shanmugam condemned 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

'Sarkar' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and despite mixed reviews, the fans have given a thumbs up to the political flick. The movie which has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of its release.

(With inputs from ANI)