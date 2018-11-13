Fan chases Ajith for 18 Kilometers from Chennai airport

By Online Desk

It's a known fact that actor Ajith is someone who respects and loves his fans. Similarly, the fans have also showered love on Ajith over the years. Sometimes fans of 'Thala' take extreme measures to get a photo clicked with the star.

In one such incident, Ganesh, a hardcore fans of Ajith, recently shared a post on Facebook involving him and Ajith.

Ganesh, in his Facebook post, had claimed that he chased Ajith's car for nearly 18 Kilometers to get a photo snapped with 'Thala'.

The fan stated that he had many chances in the past to get a photo with Ajith, but he missed those opportunities.

He said, "But last night (10 November), I met Ajith at the Chennai airport, but due to the crowd I was not able to get close to him. Eventually, I followed the car that Ajith was riding in and chased the vehicle for 18 Kilometers. Finally, the car halted and Ajith's driver called me."

The fan with Ajith

When the fan went near, Ajith asked for his name and advised him not to get involved in such dangerous acts.

Ganesh added, "After hearing Ajith's advice, I duly obeyed and apologised for my act."

Following which, the fan took the photo with Ajith and wished 'Thala' success for his upcoming flick 'Viswasam'.

On the work front, Ajith has completed shooting for his next flick 'Viswasam' which is all set to release in January for 'Pongal'.