Maybe Tamil Nadu government is scared of Vijay: Activist Piyush Manush on 'Sarkar' controversy

By Online Desk

Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' faced many hurdles after its release for its controversial take on freebies provided by the government.

Many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in 'Sarkar'. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

As a result of this, the 'Sarkar' team went on to delete some visuals and mute some dialogues which were called 'controversial' and 'politically motivated' by the AIADMK.

During a recent interview with Behindwoods, environmental activist Piyush Manush, who also had done a cameo in 'Sarkar', called that the current Tamil Nadu government as an extremely insecure one.

When the interviewer questioned the reason behind the Tamil Nadu government targetting Vijay alone when films like 'Tamizh Padam 2' and 'NOTA' were also very critical about the state government, Piyush Manush said, "I think it is because they are scared of Vijay. The current government is extremely insecure. They didn't conduct even a local body election. This insecurity makes them use police force, put court cases on people. For everything, they want to file a case. A government has to do a lot of work, instead they are only focussed on filing cases against Vijay, Murugadoss and the people."

Despite the problems faced by 'Sarkar', the film has turned out to be a blockbuster, collected over 200 crores at the box office, according to trade pundits.